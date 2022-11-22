Leading players to participate in CCI Western India squash tournament

Mumbai: The CCI-Western India Slam squash championship organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) under the auspices of the SRFI (Squash Raquets Federation of India) has attracted the leading players from across the country.

The 77th edition of this prestigious tournament will be played at the refurbished squash courts at the CCI from November 27 to December 2, 2022.

Close to 500 players will be vying for top honours in 16 events. Competitions will be conducted in the men’s, women’s, girls’ and boys’ under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19 age categories. There would also be contests for men in the 35+, 45+ and 55+ age categories. To encourage young talent the organizer would also hold a mixed (boys and girls) under-9 event.