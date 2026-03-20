Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Announces Retirement From Commentary Citing 'Colour Discrimination'; R. Ashwin Reacts

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Former Indian cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has announced his decision to retire from commentary duties with the BCCI, bringing an end to his long association with Indian cricket broadcasting.

Sivaramakrishnan shared the update on X, stating, “I am retiring from commentary for BCCI,” a brief message that quickly drew attention from the cricketing community. However, it was his follow-up posts that ignited a wider conversation online.

In a candid remark, he questioned why he had not been assigned key on-air roles such as toss coverage and post-match presentations over the past 23 years, while newer commentators were given those opportunities, even during periods when figures like Ravi Shastri were involved with the team setup.

The discussion took a sharper turn when a user suggested that the reason might be related to his skin color. Sivaramakrishnan responded with a brief but pointed “You are right. Colour Discrimination,” triggering debate on social media. However, it remains unclear what specific context he was referring to, leaving room for interpretation and debate.

R. Ashwin responds to Sivaramakrishnan's remarks

Sivaramakrishnan's remarks drew a reaction from fellow cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who responded on X, “Oh no! Why not this IPL?” seemingly questioning the timing of the decision.

While Sivaramakrishnan’s comments have ignited debate on social media, the exact context behind his statement remains unclear, leaving room for varied interpretations and continued discussion within the cricketing community.