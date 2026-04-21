Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Shine As PSG Named Team Of The Year

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The Laureus World Sports Awards 2026, held in Madrid, celebrated another year of outstanding sporting achievements, with tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka taking the top individual honours. The glamorous ceremony once again highlighted excellence across global sport, featuring champions from tennis, football, Formula 1, and beyond.

Alcaraz and Sabalenka Dominate Individual Awards

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz was named Sportsman of the Year after a stellar season that saw him dominate major tournaments and reaffirm his status as world No. 1. His consistent performances and Grand Slam success cemented his place among the sport’s elite.

On the women’s side, Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka claimed the Sportswoman of the Year award. Her powerful performances across the season, including deep runs in major tournaments and a strong ranking finish, earned her the prestigious recognition.

PSG Wins Team of the Year

In football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was crowned Team of the Year following a remarkable season that included multiple trophies and dominant performances in domestic and European competitions. The award recognised their collective consistency and success at the highest level.

Other Major Winners

The 2026 edition also celebrated several other standout athletes:

Rory McIlroy received the Comeback of the Year award after a strong return to form and major championship success

Lando Norris was named Breakthrough of the Year in Formula 1

Young football star Lamine Yamal was honoured for his rising impact in world football

Additional recognitions were given across Paralympic sport, tennis, and football contributions

Ceremony Highlights

The event brought together global sporting icons and was hosted in Madrid, with former champions and athletes contributing to the celebration. The Laureus Awards continue to be regarded as one of the most prestigious honours in sport, often described as the “Oscars of Sport.”

The 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards reinforced tennis’s global dominance, with Alcaraz and Sabalenka leading the night. With PSG’s team triumph and standout performances across multiple disciplines, the ceremony once again showcased the best of international sport on one stage.