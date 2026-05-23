Lauren Bell Goes Clapping After Sensational Delivery To Bowl Out Isabella Gaze During ENG Vs NZ T20I| VIDEO

RCB superstar Lauren Bell was at her very best once again with the new ball during the ENG vs NZ T20I in Canterbury. With the new ball swinging, Bell had Isabella Gaze locked in the crease, before castling her middle stump with a peach. The England pacer celebrated elatedly, jumping with joy in a video that has gone viral.

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With conditions assisting movement early on, Bell extracted swing from the surface and quickly found her rhythm. Gaze appeared rooted to the crease as Bell consistently tested her with probing deliveries around the stumps. She bowled four straight dots, before Gaze got a boundary to her name.

The breakthrough eventually came with a beauty. Bell bowled a sharp inswinger that started outside before moving back late and beating Gaze completely. The New Zealand batter had little time to react as the ball crashed into the middle stump, sending it cartwheeling.

The dismissal immediately sparked animated celebrations from Bell. The England seamer jumped with joy and and applauded herself after removing the batter, clearly delighted with the quality of the wicket. The video of the moment soon made its way across social media platforms and quickly gathered attention from fans.

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Bell has built a reputation for making early inroads with the new ball and has repeatedly troubled batters with her ability to generate movement. The England quick has also become a familiar face for Indian fans after her performances in franchise cricket with Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.

Her latest delivery only added to that reputation, with many fans calling it one of the standout balls of the match. With the ball swinging and Bell finding her rhythm, New Zealand's batters were placed under pressure right from the beginning in Canterbury.