Latest ad featuring Ravi Shastri will leave you in splits

CRED has done it again. After ads with great Indian sportsperson, the most famous one being of Rahul Dravid and his 'anger issues', they have released an ad featuring former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Shastri was often trolled on social media, with users poking fun of his 'partying lifestyle'.

In the ad released on Saturday, Shastri is seen giving hilarious instructions to the team he's coaching.

Watch it here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Thailand Open semifinal: PV Sindhu loses in straight sets to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 03:11 PM IST