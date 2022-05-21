e-Paper Get App
Latest ad featuring Ravi Shastri will leave you in splits

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Ravi Shastri | Photo: Twitter
CRED has done it again. After ads with great Indian sportsperson, the most famous one being of Rahul Dravid and his 'anger issues', they have released an ad featuring former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Shastri was often trolled on social media, with users poking fun of his 'partying lifestyle'.

In the ad released on Saturday, Shastri is seen giving hilarious instructions to the team he's coaching.

Watch it here:

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 03:11 PM IST