Late NBA star Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa awarded $16m payout for leaked crash pictures

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa has been awarded $16m in damages over leaked graphic pictures of the helicopter crash that killed the US basketball star and his daughter in 2020.

Vanessa, 40, admitted to having panic attacks after learning pictures taken by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and firefighters had been shared.

A federal jury now said the county must pay Vanessa for emotional distress. Co-plaintiff Christopher Chester will be awarded $15m, according to a report in the BBC.

Vanessa's husband Kobe, 41, daughter Gianna, 13, and six family friends died in a helicopter crash in California in January 2020. Chester lost his wife Sarah and daughter Payton in the crash.

A report by the Los Angeles Times claiming county employees took photos at the crash site and shared them with others has angered the victims' families.

Vanessa took to social media to hail the decision. "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8•24•22 #MambaMentality," she Instagrammed the message along with a picture of Kobe and daughter Gianna