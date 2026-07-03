'Late Na Ho Jaaye': Kapil Dev Warns Gautam Gambhir, Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut In IND Vs ENG T20Is | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi | Credits: Twitter

Former India captain Kapil Dev has urged the Indian team management not to delay the international debut of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old was benched for three straight games as India suffered a shock series defeat to Ireland.

Kapil Dev, who played when a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his debut, insisted that talent and readiness—not age—should determine selection.

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"Hum Sachin ke baare me baat kar sakte hai kyunki wo bhi iss umar me khele the. Aur hum sochte the ki jaldi toh nahi hogaya? Par aap itihaas dekhe toh ehsaas hoga ki kabhi kabhi late na ho jaaye [We talk about Sachin because he was also this age when he started playing. At that time, we all thought it wouldn't happen so soon. But if you look at history, you will realise that sometimes you shouldn't be late]" Kapil Dev said speaking to Vikrant Gupta on SportsTak.

Kapil's comments come amid growing calls for Sooryavanshi to earn an India cap following his rapid rise through the domestic circuit and age-group cricket. The left-handed batter has emerged as one of India's brightest young prospects, with his fearless strokeplay and maturity attracting widespread attention.

"When a player is on the rise, let him play. When he is going up, let him play. I think if he is ready, don't count his age. Don't count his age," Kapil added.

The hype surrounding Sooryavanshi has only grown since his remarkable IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed opener finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 776 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. His season included one century, five fifties, and a record 72 sixes, earning him the Orange Cap and establishing him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.