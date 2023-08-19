Late Gurdip Singh Anand Inter-College Tournament: Rizvi & MMK Off To A Flier

Two goals apiece by Gaurav and Abdul Karim saw Rizvi College off to a flier in the Late Gurdip Singh Anand inter-college football tournament, the Universal AI, University Karjat here on Saturday.

This inaugural knock out tournament is being organised by Universal AI University and over 20 colleges have registered in this two-day event.

MMK College notched up a 4-0 win over Thakur Engineering College. Vasi scored a brace while Kalpesh and Maneet chipped a goal each. Pillay's, Panvel, Thakur College, KMC College were the other winners while RKT and Hyderabad walked to the next round as their rivals failed to turn up.

Results:

Rizvi college: 4 (Rohnit, Gaurav (2), Abdul Karim (2) bt Janta Junior College: 0; MMK College: 4 (Vasi 2, Kalpesh, Maneet) bt Thakur Engineering College: 0; Pillias College, Panvel: 3 (Sahila Bhagwani, Yash Dange, Aryan Negi) bt Bangalore Sahib college: 0; Thakur College: 2 (Krish Kaushik, Kushal Makwana) bt Shivraj College: 1; KMC College: 4 (Prathamesh 2, Ganu, Nitesh) bt UAIU: 0.

