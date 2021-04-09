Last-ball thriller; AB de Villiers denies Mumbai Indians victory IPL opener in a nail-biting last-over thriller

Chennai: Royal Chellengers Bangalore's sealed the win with the bat. In many ways this has been a characteristic of the Virat Kolhi-led side, but in many ways it's been flavoured by their new set up.

Death overs bowling came to the fore, and a deep batting has certainly helped them tonight as they sneak through.

And at the end it was the last over thriller as RBC denied Mumbai Indians a win in their opener, with as two-wicket win, here on Friday.

It took AB at the back end, but a decent set up came from new signing Maxwell too.

It was Pace bowler Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul helped Kohli-led RCB to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159 for nine.

MI looked set for a big total halfway through the innings, cruising to 86 for one in 10 overs, RCB pulled back by getting rid of Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Chris Lynn (49) in quick succession to put breaks.

Patel, the right-arm pacer who plays for Haryana in domestic cricket, ran through the middle-order. He got rid of dangerous hitters Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya besides tail-ender Marco Jansen.

Yadav looked set for a big score but RCB's new recruit Kyle Jamieson got him edging to wicket-keeper AB de Villiers off a ball that bounced a bit.

Lynn was out caught and bowled by Washington Sundar as he looked to go for a big hit but instead lobbed it up high in the air.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Batsmen R B 4s 6s

Rohit Sharma run out 19 15 1 1

Chris Lynn c & b W Sundar 49 35 4 3

S Yadav c †de Villiers b Jamieson 31 23 4 1

Ishan Kishan lbw b Patel 28 19 2 1

Hardik Pandya lbw b Patel 13 10 2 0

Kieron Pollard c W Sundar b Patel 7 9 1 0

Krunal Pandya c Christian b Patel 7 7 1 0

Marco Jansen b Patel 0 2 0 0

Rahul Chahar run out 0 0 0 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 1 2 0 0

Extras: (nb-2, w-2) ............................................................................4

TOTAL: .......................................................................................159-9

FoW: 1-24 (Rohit Sharma), 2-94 (Suryakumar Yadav), 3-105 (Chris Lynn), 4-135 (Hardik Pandya), 5-145 (Ishan Kishan), 6-158 (Krunal Pandya), 7-158 (Kieron Pollard), 8-158 (Marco Jansen), 9-159 (Rahul Chahar)

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22-0, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-27-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-14-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-27-5, Dan Christian 2-0-21-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-7-1

rOYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALORE

Batsmen R B 4s 6s

JW Sundar c Lynn b K Pandya 10 16 0 0

Virat Kohli lbw b Bumrah 33 29 4 0

Rajat Patidar b Boult 8 8 1 0

Glenn Maxwell c Lynn b Jansen 39 28 3 2

AB de Villiers run out 48 27 4 2

Shahbaz Ahmed c K Pandya b Jansen 1 2 0 0

Dan Christian c Chahar b Bumrah 1 3 0 0

Kyle Jamieson run out 4 4 0 0

Harshal Patel not out 4 3 0 0

Mohammed Siraj 0 1 0 0

Extras: (lb 1, nb 1, w 9).............................................................. 11

TOTAL...................................................................................160-8

FoW: 1-36 (Washington Sundar), 2-46 (Rajat Patidar), 3-98 (Virat Kohli), 4-103 (Glenn Maxwell), 5-106 (Shahbaz Ahmed), 6-122 (Dan Christian), 7-152 (Kyle Jamieson), 8-158 (AB de Villiers)

Trent Boult 4-0-36-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-2, Marco Jansen 4-0-28-2, Krunal Pandya 4-0-25-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-43-0