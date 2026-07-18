Lamine Yamal's Barber Arrives In Rolls-Royce To Give Him Fresh Haircut During FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Lamine Yamal's barber made a grand entrance in a Rolls-Royce to give the Spanish football star a fresh haircut during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The unusual moment caught the attention of fans, with the Barcelona youngster's barber reportedly making a special trip to style Yamal's hair during the prestigious tournament.

The barber's Rolls-Royce arrival added an extravagant touch to the haircut session. Yamal's barber reportedly travelled in the luxury car to ensure the 19-year-old star received his trademark fresh look during the World Cup, where he has been one of Spain's standout players.

The visit also ended with a memorable gesture from Yamal. The Spain star reportedly gave his barber a signed jersey, turning the special haircut appointment into an unforgettable experience. The signed shirt served as a personal token of appreciation for the barber's visit and efforts.

Yamal has been one of the most talked-about players during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The teenage sensation has continued to attract global attention with his performances for Spain and has further cemented his status as one of football's biggest young stars.

The unique episode involving a Rolls-Royce, a fresh haircut and a signed jersey has now become another entertaining story from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Yamal's barber's extravagant arrival and the Spain star's thoughtful gesture have given fans a glimpse into the lighter side of the tournament.