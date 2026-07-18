Lamine Yamal's Baby Brother Steals Spotlight Ahead Of Spain-Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Lamine Yamal/Instagram

Lamine Yamal shared a heartwarming moment with his baby brother ahead of Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina. The Spain star took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of himself holding his younger sibling, giving fans a glimpse of his family time before the biggest match of his career.

Yamal has been one of Spain's standout players throughout the tournament and is now preparing for a blockbuster final against Lionel Messi-led Argentina. The 19-year-old has attracted huge attention ahead of the clash, with the match also adding another chapter to his incredible story with Messi after a viral photograph of the Argentine legend holding Yamal as a baby resurfaced before the final.

Lamine Yamal/Instagram

The Barcelona star's younger brother Keyne has also become a familiar face during the World Cup, with the toddler seen supporting Yamal during Spain's campaign.

Yamal's Instagram post came as excitement continues to build around the Spain vs Argentina final. Spain booked their place in the title clash after beating France 2-0 in the semi-final, while Argentina defeated England 2-1 to secure their spot in the showpiece match. The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

With the World Cup trophy at stake, Yamal will now look to turn his impressive tournament into a historic triumph for Spain. The teenager is expected to play a key role as Spain face Argentina in what promises to be one of the most highly anticipated finals in recent World Cup history.