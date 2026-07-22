Lamine Yamal Calls Back Young Fangirl After Security Stops Her During Spain's FIFA World Cup Celebrations | Video

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Lamine Yamal won hearts off the pitch after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 title celebrations with a touching gesture towards a young fan. A video that has gone viral on social media showed the child sprinting towards the Spanish star in an attempt to meet her idol before being stopped by security personnel.

Yamal quickly noticed the incident and immediately signalled for the youngster to be allowed back. Instead of continuing with the celebrations, the Spain winger ensured the fan got her chance to meet him, drawing applause from those present.

Once the young supporter reached him, Yamal happily posed for a photograph and signed an autograph, creating a lifelong memory for the child. The emotional interaction highlighted the teenager's humility despite being at the centre of Spain's World Cup celebrations.

The heartwarming moment came after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to lift the prestigious trophy. Yamal was one of Spain's standout performers throughout the tournament and played a key role in their triumphant campaign.

The clip has since gone viral across social media, with fans praising Yamal for his kindness and sportsmanship. Many described the gesture as a reminder that football's biggest stars can leave an impact not only through their performances but also through simple acts of compassion.