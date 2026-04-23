Lafda Hogaya! Violent Fan Fight Erupts During LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium | Video

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The IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals took an ugly turn off the field after a violent fan fight in the stands went viral, overshadowing the on-field action.

The incident occurred at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where a heated altercation between spectators escalated into a physical clash. According to reports, one fan shoved another, causing him to fall head-first down a couple of rows, triggering panic and chaos among nearby spectators.

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The shocking scenes raised serious concerns about crowd behavior and security arrangements during high-profile matches like the Indian Premier League. Many fans online questioned how such incidents could unfold in a packed stadium despite security presence.

Ironically, the match itself saw Rajasthan Royals register a comfortable 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, continuing their strong run in the tournament. However, the on-field performance took a backseat as discussions around the fan violence dominated headlines and online conversations.