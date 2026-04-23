 Lafda Hogaya! Violent Fan Fight Erupts During LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium | Video
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HomeSportsLafda Hogaya! Violent Fan Fight Erupts During LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium | Video

Lafda Hogaya! Violent Fan Fight Erupts During LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Match At Ekana Stadium | Video

A fan fight during the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Ekana Stadium went viral, overshadowing the match. The altercation escalated into violence, with one spectator pushed down rows before others intervened. While Rajasthan Royals won by 40 runs, the disturbing incident sparked concerns over crowd behavior and stadium security.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
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The IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals took an ugly turn off the field after a violent fan fight in the stands went viral, overshadowing the on-field action.

The incident occurred at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where a heated altercation between spectators escalated into a physical clash. According to reports, one fan shoved another, causing him to fall head-first down a couple of rows, triggering panic and chaos among nearby spectators.

The shocking scenes raised serious concerns about crowd behavior and security arrangements during high-profile matches like the Indian Premier League. Many fans online questioned how such incidents could unfold in a packed stadium despite security presence.

Ironically, the match itself saw Rajasthan Royals register a comfortable 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, continuing their strong run in the tournament. However, the on-field performance took a backseat as discussions around the fan violence dominated headlines and online conversations.

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