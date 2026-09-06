'Ladka Khel Raha Hai…': Pakistani Fans' Sexist Taunt Towards Kranti Gaud Backfires As Team India Hammer Pakistan By 7 Wickets | Video

Pakistani Fans' Taunt Towards Kranti Gaud Backfires | Cric_Mukku/X

Pakistani fans tried to get under the skin of India Women’s young pacer Kranti Gaud during the India Women vs Pakistan Women clash, but their taunts quickly turned into an embarrassing backfire. As Gaud was fielding near the boundary, some Pakistani supporters were heard shouting, “Ladka khel raha hai… ladka. Oye ladke, idhar aa!” while attempting to troll the Indian cricketer.

The remarks were aimed at Gaud’s appearance rather than her cricket, as the Pakistani fans attempted to distract the Indian player from the stands. However, their taunts soon looked insignificant as Pakistan Women struggled spectacularly with the bat.

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Pakistan were bowled out for a mere 55 runs, putting India firmly in control of the contest. The collapse provided a stark contrast to the confidence shown by the fans who had been trying to mock an Indian player from the boundary.

Gaud and the Indian team remained focused on their cricket, while Pakistan’s batting lineup failed to withstand the pressure. With only 55 runs on the board, India needed very little time to finish the job.

India eventually wrapped up a massive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, ensuring that the scoreboard had the final say. What started with Pakistani fans attempting to troll Kranti Gaud ended with their own team suffering a crushing defeat, making the taunts backfire spectacularly.