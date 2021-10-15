Lad steers Payyade to victory

Mumbai:Unbeaten 92 by Siddhesh Lad and an impressive three wicket haul by Rohan Raje propelled Payyade Sports Club to an emphatic 86-run win over Maharashtra Cricket Club in the Padmakar Talim Shield (T20) cricket, at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday.

Electing to bat, Payyade made the most of it with Lad doing most of the scoring. He was well supported by Akhil Herwadkar (40) as they set 194 target. Maharashtra Cricket Club were never in the game as they lost wickets in regular intervals and could manage 109 in the 20 overs. Only Monil Soni fought a lone battle with 40 runs under his belt. Raje ran through the opponents batting line-up with three wickets giving away just 15 runs in this four-over spell.

Parsee Gymkhana, Mumbai Police, and Karnatak Sporting Association were the other teams who emerged winners in the third round group matches and booked their place in the last eight of the championship.

Parsee Gymkhana defeated Shivaji Park Gymkhana by 31 runs in a Group-A match at the Parsee Gym ground on Friday, while in a Group-B encounter Mumbai Police snatched a close 10-run win against Cricket Club of India at the latter’s ground, and Karnatak SA defeated Bhatnagar S & C Foundation by a comfortable 66 runs margin.

Brief scores

Parsee Gymkhana 185-7 (S Mulani 51*, S Yadav 38, A Tare 35) bt Shivaji Park Gymkhana 154-6 (J Pokahre 79, V Kamath 30*). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 31 runs

Mumbai Police Gymkhana 146-7 (K Pawar 56, P Dake 3-32, A Ramjani 2-7) bt Cricket Club of India 136/9 (R Dhandey 32; N Shaikh 2-23, Y Jagtap 2-27). Result: Mumbai Police Gymkhana won by 10 runs.

Payyade Sports Club 193-4 (S Lad 92*, A Herwadkar 40) bt Young Maharashtra Cricket Club 107-9 (M Soni 40, R Raje 3-15). Result: Payyade Sports Club won by 86 runs.

Karnatak Sporting Association 200-7 (S Dube 69, R Singh 51) bt Bhatnagar S & C Foundation 134 19.5 overs (A Jain 55, S Dube 3-21). Result: Karnatak Sporting Association won by 66 runs.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:46 PM IST