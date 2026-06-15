'Lack Of Power-Hitters': R Ashwin Warns India Could Struggle Against Top Teams In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

R Ashwin Warns India Could Struggle Against Top Teams In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | X

Mumbai, June 15: Former Team India spinner and sports commentator Ravichandran Ashwin expressed concerns about the Indian women's team's chances in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Ashwin's comments came after India's convincing victory against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. He praised the team's victory and also warned about the weakness that the team currently has - "Lack of power-hitters."

Speaking in a YouTube conversation with Vimal Kumar, Ashwin said that while India have started the tournament well, he does not believe the team will go very far unless some key issues are addressed. He pointed to the lack of power-hitters in the batting line-up and said the team could face difficulties against stronger opponents later in the competition.

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Ashwin also highlighted the difference between India and teams such as England and Australia. According to him, those sides have greater squad depth and several all-rounders who can contribute with both bat and ball. He said this gives them more balance and flexibility in pressure situations.

Speaking on India's opening match of the tournament against Pakistan, the former off-spinner said that India's latest victory came against weaker opposition on a spin-friendly pitch, which suited the team's strengths.

However, he warned that conditions could be very different at other venues, especially on grounds where batters receive more assistance. Ashwin said India could find themselves under pressure in such situations if they do not have enough batting power and depth.

Despite his concerns, Ashwin acknowledged that India have made a positive start to the tournament. However, he believes tougher challenges lie ahead and suggested that even reaching the semi-finals could be difficult. "Good start but a long way to go," Ashwin said while discussing the team's prospects in the competition.