La Liga highlights: Sergio Ramos' penalty helps Real Madrid stay at the top

Real Madrid's skipper Sergio Ramos stepped up once again to convert a 73rd-minute penalty and tighten the grip on the La Liga crown with a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, July 5.

With their seventh consecutive victory, Real Madrid now have 77 points, which is seven points ahead of second-placed Barcelona whose recent match results have not been favourable.

Ramos, being a defender, has scored five goals in seven games since the return of La Liga in June.

“I feel most comfortable during moments of the highest tension so I think I'm the ideal person to take on the responsibility at a moment like this,” said match-winner Ramos. “

The only thing I was thinking about when taking the penalty was how important it was to get the three points.”

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane also lauded the skipper saying, “Sergio is a specialist, he stays behind after training to practise penalties and his ability in taking them gives us a real boost.”

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, stand eighth on the league table with 48 points in 34 games. Their next fixture is against fourth-placed Sevilla on Thursday, July 9.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, whose title is nearly secured, will host Alaves on Friday, July 10.