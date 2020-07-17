La Liga Highlights: Real Madrid win title with one game to spare; Lionel Messi slams 'weak' Barcelona after loss

Real Madrid, minus Cristiano Ronaldo, who quit the side this year to join Italian Club Juventus FC, beat Villareal 2-1 on Friday night to clinch the La Liga title 2-1 with one game to spare.

Madrid's chances had become a reality after Barcelona floundered a game losing 1-2 to Osasuna. The defeat left Barca on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left, and the loss prompted an angry broadside from Lionel Messi. “We didn't expect to finish in this way, but it sums up the year for us. We are a weak team who can be beaten with enough intensity and enthusiasm,” the Argentine told Spanish TV.

This is Madrid’s first league title since the 2016-17 season, and the second under the stewardship of manager Zinedine Zidane. Just like in 2017, Real have managed to stop bitter rivals Barca from completing a hat-trick of league titles. The side from the capital has now won the league 34 times, as compared to Barcelona’s 26 titles.