La Liga Highlights: Real Madrid win title with one game to spare; Lionel Messi slams 'weak' Barcelona after loss

Real Madrid, minus Cristiano Ronaldo, who quit the side this year to join Italian Club Juventus FC, beat Villareal 2-1 on Friday night to clinch the La Liga title 2-1 with one game to spare.
Madrid's chances had become a reality after Barcelona floundered a game losing 1-2 to Osasuna. The defeat left Barca on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left, and the loss prompted an angry broadside from Lionel Messi. “We didn't expect to finish in this way, but it sums up the year for us. We are a weak team who can be beaten with enough intensity and enthusiasm,” the Argentine told Spanish TV.
This is Madrid’s first league title since the 2016-17 season, and the second under the stewardship of manager Zinedine Zidane. Just like in 2017, Real have managed to stop bitter rivals Barca from completing a hat-trick of league titles. The side from the capital has now won the league 34 times, as compared to Barcelona’s 26 titles.
Earlier, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that "my players are the best" and they all deserve to win the Ballon d'Or.
"I think my players are the best. Karim has been performing very well for many years, but as always, only one player can win the Ballon d'Or and everyone can have their opinions. If you ask me whether my players deserve it, I think they all do," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.
The Zidane-led side has displayed an amazing form since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. The club has won all their nine games after returning to action.
Watch all the highlights here
