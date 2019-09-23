La Liga: Barcelona's 18-man squad for Villarreal clash

BARCELONA: Barcelona FC on Monday announced their 18-man squad for their upcoming clash against Villarreal in La Liga. Barcelona are placed on the eighth position on the La Liga’s points table with seven points while Villarreal hold the seventh position with eight points.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde picked the 18-man squad after training on Monday. Barcelona will compete against Villarreal in La Liga on September 25.

Squad:

Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Pique, Sergio, Todibo, Arthur, Suarez, Messi, O. Dembele, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Alena, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Vidal, Junior and Ansu Fati