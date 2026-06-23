Kylian Mbappe Spotted Helping Ground Staff During Storm-Hit France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

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France superstar Kylian Mbappe earned praise from fans for an unusual act of sportsmanship during Les Bleus' weather-disrupted FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Iraq in Philadelphia. With heavy rain and thunderstorms forcing a lengthy suspension at halftime, Mbappe was spotted lending a helping hand to stadium workers as they battled to make the pitch playable again.

Television cameras captured the French captain walking around the soaked surface alongside ground staff, pointing out patches of standing water that required extra attention. Workers used squeegees and other equipment to clear the excess water from the Lincoln Financial Field turf as officials waited for conditions to improve.

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The France-Iraq encounter became the first weather-delayed match of the 2026 World Cup after lightning and severe thunderstorms swept through Philadelphia. FIFA was forced to follow local safety regulations, which require play to be suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. The match resumed nearly two hours later following an extended warm-up session.

Mbappe's gesture quickly gained traction on social media, with supporters applauding the forward for stepping in during the unexpected delay. The 27-year-old then returned to doing what he does best, scoring twice as France secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iraq and booked their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.