Kylian Mbappe Scores 67th France Goal Before Suffering Knee Injury In 1-0 Nations League Win Over Turkey, Returns To Madrid For Treatment | Video | X

Paris: Kylian Mbappe limped off moments after scoring for France in a 1-0 win away to Turkey in the Nations League on Friday and coach Zinedine Zidane said he would leave the squad.

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Mbappe rifled in a low shot in the 55th minute after he was set up by Michael Olise.

But moments after his France record-extending 67th goal, the Real Madrid star sat on the ground and grimaced as he rubbed the area around his left knee.

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“No, it's not good. It's not good, unfortunately,” Zidane told French television. “He will have to go back. We will not take risks, he has extended his knee when he took the shot. It's not very encouraging.”

Zidane, the new coach, replaced his captain Mbappé with Désiré Doué.

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A France official said Mbappé had suffered a knee tendon injury and confirmed he would return to Madrid for treatment.

France plays Belgium away on Monday before hosting Italy on Oct. 2 and Belgium three days later, with both those games at Stade de France.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)