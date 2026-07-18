Kylian Mbappe & Harry Kane In Focus As France Face England In FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd Place Playoff

Kylian Mbappe/Harry Kane/Instagram

France and England will lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff on Saturday, with both teams looking to end their campaigns on a high after suffering heartbreaking semi-final defeats. The match will be played at Miami Stadium, with France coming into the contest after a 0-2 loss to Spain, while England were beaten 1-2 by Argentina.

For France, the fixture carries added significance as it will be Didier Deschamps' final match as head coach after a remarkable 14-year tenure. Deschamps guided Les Bleus to the 2018 World Cup title, the 2022 final and now three consecutive World Cup semi-final appearances. The French side will be eager to give their departing manager a winning farewell and secure the bronze medal.

Kylian Mbappe will be one of the biggest attractions in Miami. The France captain has scored eight goals in the tournament and remains in contention for the Golden Boot. The match also offers him an opportunity to add to his World Cup tally and move closer to the tournament's all-time scoring record.

England, meanwhile, will be hoping to recover from their disappointing defeat to Argentina. Thomas Tuchel's side had made a strong run to the semi-finals but were unable to overcome the reigning champions. With the pressure of the final now gone, England could use the bronze-medal clash to give opportunities to fringe players, although the players will still be determined to finish third.

The match promises an intriguing battle between two heavyweight European sides who had genuine hopes of reaching the final. While the third-place playoff is often viewed as a difficult fixture for beaten semi-finalists, France and England have plenty to play for, with Deschamps' farewell, Mbappe's Golden Boot chase and a World Cup medal all adding significance to the clash. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 AM IST on July 19.