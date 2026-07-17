Kylian Mbappe & France Team Share Heartfelt Final Moment With Hotel Staff In Boston Ahead Of FIFA WC Match Against England | Video

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France shared a heartfelt final moment with the hotel staff in Boston after spending more than a month at their World Cup base camp. The French team gathered with the staff and clicked pictures together before leaving the hotel, creating an emotional farewell after weeks of shared memories during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The players and staff of Les Bleus had made Boston their home throughout their World Cup campaign. France arrived in the city and stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel, which served as their base camp during the tournament. The French Football Federation had earlier confirmed Boston as the team's base for the competition.

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The goodbye came after France's heartbreaking 0-2 defeat to Spain in the semi-final. Despite falling short of a place in the final, France still have one more game to play in the tournament as they prepare to face England in the third-place playoff.

The farewell pictures offered a glimpse of the bond built behind the scenes between the French team and the hotel staff. After more than a month together in Boston, the players made sure to share one last special moment with the people who had been part of their World Cup journey.

France will now turn their focus towards the third-place clash against England on Saturday. The match will also mark the end of Didier Deschamps' 14-year tenure as France head coach, adding further significance to the fixture.