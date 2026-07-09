Kylian Mbappe Effigy Burned In Paraguay After France End Their FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign | VIDEO

Kylian Mbappe Effigy Burned In Paraguay After France End Their FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign | X

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing an effigy believed to represent France captain Kylian Mbappe being burned in Paraguay. The incident reportedly took place during the country's traditional San Juan Ara festival shortly after France knocked Paraguay out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 16.

France Oust Paraguay

The video has triggered widespread discussion among football fans online with many linking the act to Paraguay's 1-0 defeat against France. Mbappe scored the winning goal as the French side booked its place in the quarter-finals, ending Paraguay's impressive World Cup run after their surprise penalty shootout victory over Germany in Round of 32.

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Amarilla Controversy

The incident has also brought back attention to the controversy involving Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla. During the tournament, she faced heavy criticism after making racist remarks about Mbappe. Her comments were widely condemned by football fans and anti-racism groups.

What Is San Juan Ara?

San Juan Ara is a popular cultural festival in Paraguay where symbolic effigies are traditionally burned as part of the celebrations. However, many people online criticised the use of an effigy resembling Mbappe, saying football rivalry should never lead to actions that appear to target an individual player.

Neither the Paraguayan Football Association nor local authorities have commented on the viral video so far. Mbappe and the French Football Federation have also not released any public statement.