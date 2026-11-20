Kumar Kushagra made a significant impact in India's Rising Stars Asia Cup opener on Friday. Kushagra who has made giant strides in domestic cricket over the last years, struck a sensational century against Nepal in Doha.

The young wicketkeeper struck a brilliant century having walked into bat at 42/3.

Kushagra's sword celebration

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The wicket-keeper batter joined hands with Tilak Varma to resurrect the Indian innings. He initially took his time before accelerating, eventually striking a century in 93 balls. The Jharkhand wicket-keeper celebrated the milestone in fine fashion, bringing out a Ravindra Jadeja like sword.

He took off his helmet, raised his bat and then used his bat as a sword before pointing it towards the crowd and the dressing. The Indian coaching staff were on the feet, applauding the young batter's genius.

India A were asked to bat first, and the lethal batting duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the batting. The pair started the innings carefully and took their time to settle at the crease.

Nandan Yadav provided the first breakthrough for Nepal when he dismissed Abhishek in the sixth over.

Ayush Badoni came to bat one down and went back to the pavilion after making just two runs.

Sooryavanshi made 26 off 32 balls before losing his wicket to Pawan Sarraf in the 11th over.

Then Kishagra joined captain Varma on the crease, and the duo added 206 runs for the fourth wicket. Both batters kept finding the boundaries at regular intervals and helped India reach a fighting total.

Kushagra made a blistering 117 off 102 balls, with the help of 10 fours and five sixes, before Lalit Rajbanshi dismissed him.