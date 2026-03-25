 Kuldeep Yadav Visits Vrindavan With Wife Vanshika, Seeks Blessings At Banke Bihari Temple; Video
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Kuldeep Yadav Visits Vrindavan With Wife Vanshika, Seeks Blessings At Banke Bihari Temple; Video

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav visited Vrindavan with his wife Vanshika after their wedding, offering prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple. The couple participated in rituals and sought blessings, reflecting their spiritual side. Fans appreciated the gesture, praising Kuldeep’s humility and connection to tradition beyond cricket.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
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Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav recently visited the holy town of Vrindavan along with his wife Vanshika, drawing attention for his spiritual outing shortly after his wedding. The couple offered prayers at the revered Banke Bihari Temple, one of the most significant pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Kuldeep and Vanshika were seen immersed in devotion as they performed rituals and sought blessings from Lord Banke Bihari. Their visit remained relatively low-key, but visuals from the temple quickly surfaced online, capturing the couple’s spiritual side.

Kuldeep Yadav’s visit to Vrindavan reflects a blend of faith and simplicity beyond the cricket field. As he continues to shine in international cricket, moments like these highlight his personal values and connection to tradition, resonating strongly with fans across the country.

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