Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika's Mehendi Ceremony In Mussoorie Goes Viral, Fans Shower Couple With Love; Video

Cricket_live247/X

Social media is buzzing with vibrant and heartwarming visuals of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancée Vanshika celebrating their Mehendi ceremony in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie. The candid clips and photos have taken the internet by storm, offering fans a glimpse into the festive pre‑wedding celebrations.

Set against Mussoorie’s lush greenery and crisp mountain air, the ceremony radiated color, joy, and cultural charm. In the viral visuals, Kuldeep and Vanshika appeared radiant and deeply in love as they took part in traditional mehendi rituals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Family, friends, and close acquaintances also featured in the clips, joining in song, dance, and laughter, reflecting the joyful spirit of the occasion. Many clips capture moments of sheer happiness, from playful interactions between the couple to heartfelt blessings offered by loved ones.

The visuals not only underline the couple’s personal happiness but also highlight how wedding festivities continue to captivate audiences, blending tradition with modern flair. With the main wedding ceremony expected soon, fan excitement is only set to grow as more glimpses of Kuldeep and Vanshika’s special moments emerge online.