Kuldeep Yadav Touches Ravindra Jadeja's & Rivaba's Feet In Heartwarming Moment At His Wedding Reception; Video

IANS/Tejashyyyyy/X

Indian cricket recently witnessed a heartwarming moment of respect and tradition as Kuldeep Yadav touched the feet of Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja during his wedding reception in Lucknow.

The occasion marked the celebration of Kuldeep’s marriage to Vanshika Chaddha, bringing together several notable figures from the cricketing world. Among the guests, Jadeja and Rivaba’s presence added warmth and prominence to the event, reflecting the close-knit bonds often shared among teammates beyond the field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a touching gesture deeply rooted in Indian culture, Kuldeep was seen seeking blessings by touching their feet, a sign of humility and respect toward elders. What made the moment even more special was that he extended the gesture not only to his senior teammate but also to Rivaba, highlighting the importance of family values and traditions in his life.

The act quickly gained attention on social media, with fans praising Kuldeep for his grounded nature despite his rising success in international cricket. Many viewed the gesture as a refreshing reminder of cultural values in an era where such public displays of respect are becoming less common.