'Kuch Players Ko Ulta Pulta Bola': Amit Mishra Reveals Virat Kohli's Behaviour During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match; Video

Amit Mishra and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has made a startling revelation against Virat Kohli that occurred during IPL 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG. Amit Mishra, who was part of the Lucknow Super Giants, recalled that plenty of things could have been avoided from Kohli.

Both Gambhir and Kohli had a heated argument following the match in Lucknow, with the former experiencing the same against Naveen-ul-Haq. All three copped heavy fines following the altercation, but Naveen and Kohli patched things up later during 2023 World Cup. Kohli and Gambhir were also seen bonding in a friendly manner in this year's IPL.

Amit Mishra said "Virat Kohli was unnecessarily abusing LSG players Kyle mayers and Naveen badly, he could have avoided the fight but he didn't" pic.twitter.com/NsjN8WEb2a — i. (@ArrestPandya) July 15, 2024

Speaking to YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra on his show, Mishra stated:

"He started abusing our players. Kuch bhi bol raha hai. Kyle Mayers se uski kya dushmani hai? Usko ulta bol rahe hain out hone ke baad. Naveen-ul-Haq ball daal rahe hain, unko ulta bol rahe hain. Kuch players ko ulta pulta bola. Phir Public ko haath dikha rahe hain. Bahut cheezein avoid ho sakti thi."

(He started abusing our players and saying something rubbish. What did he have against Kyle Mayers? He started abusing him after getting out and did the same to Naveen-ul-Haq. He was also making some gestures to the public, so plenty of things could have been avoided.)

"I have seen Virat change a lot" - Amit Mishra

The 41-year-old suggested that Kohli's nature changed when he got fame and power and that things are remotely not the same between them. He elaborated:

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose. I was never one of those. I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat Samosas, when he needed Pizza every night. But there is a huge difference in the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli the captain. Whenever he meets me, he is very respectful, but it's obviously not the same anymore