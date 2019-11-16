KPIT MSLTA Challenge: Ramkumar Ramanathan outwits Sumit Nagal

Pune: Ramkumar Ramanathan scored an upset win over Sumit Nagal in an exciting all India contest to enter the semifinals of the KPIT MSLTA Challenger here on Friday.

In their first meeting this year at the Challenger level, 25-year-old Ramkumar, seeded sixth, notched up a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Indian No 2 Sumit Nagal, seeded third, in a 97-minute thriller.

Ramkumar will now take on James Duckworth, who went through close moments to stop another Indian Sasikumar Mukund 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in a 2 hour and 16 minute battle.

In doubles section, top seeds Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan registered a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Tunisia's Aziz Dougaz and Frenchman Calvin Hemery in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Indian pair will take on fourth seeded Brydan.

Klein of Great Britian and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth of India, who easily disposed off Indian pair of Niki Poonacha and Annirudh Chandrasekar 6-2, 6-3 in another match.