Kolkata Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In KKR VS PBKS Clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders could face an added challenge from the rain gods when they take on Punjab Kings on Monday. KKR are without a win so far in IPL 2026 and rain threatens to play spoil sport at the Eden Gardens. Both KKR and PBKS had to cancel their respective practice sessions on the eve of the game due to heavy showers.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain impacting the match, which could also turn into a truncated affair.

"The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IMD said as per PTI.

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As per viral visuals on social media, the entire Eden Gardens surface was under covers with rain pouring down in Kolkata. Water puddles were formed on the covers, but the Eden Gardens is known for its excellent drainage facilities.

Despite that, even a shortened game is a very close call. A minimum five-overs-a-side match can only be played if action begins by 10:56 PM, the absolute deadline to ensure a result. In such a scenario, the toss would need to take place by 10: 46pm.

Weather Forecast for Tonight at Eden Gardens | Accuweather

Accuweather predicts an 85% chance of rainfall on Monday, expecting them to last over 90 minutes. Should that happen, the game would severely turn into a six-hitting contest, with both teams boasting of some quality firepower.

Incidentally, KKR's corresponding home fixture against PBKS last season on April 26 was also hit by rain, with both teams forced to settle for a point each. The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings had posted 201/4 before KKR reached 7/0 when rain dashed hopes of a result.