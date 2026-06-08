Kolkata Messi Event Case: Calcutta HC Refuses Urgent Hearing Pleas Of Aroop Biswas & Sujit Bose | X/@PallabB

Kolkata: In a major setback for two former Bengal ministers Sujit Bose and Aroop Biswas, Calcutta High on Monday had refused to hear their plea to grant urgent hearings.

Biswas had moved the court, seeking protection from coercive action by the police and had challenged an FIR lodged against him over alleged irregularities during the Messi event in Kolkata at the Salt Lake stadium last year.

Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya mentioned that the hearing would take place as and when it is scheduled.

Biswas was summoned by police on Monday and after Biswas failed to comply with the notice, police along with Biswas’ brother (Swaroop Biswas who is also arrested) had conducted a raid at the residence of Biswas at south Kolkata.

In a separate matter, the High Court also refused an urgent hearing of a petition filed by former Bengal minister Sujit Bose challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam.

Justice Krishna Rao said the petition would be heard according to its serial number.