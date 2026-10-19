Kolkata Knight Riders Celebrate Bengal’s Kantha Heritage, Championing Women’s Empowerment During Durga Puja | File photo

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) partnered with SHE Kantha to celebrate Bengal’s rich cultural heritage and champion women’s empowerment through Devi Durga: Threads of Divinity, a landmark Durga Puja installation at the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

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In a historic first, the Indian Museum, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, hosted a Durga Puja pandal on its premises. Inaugurated on October 11, 2026, by Smt. Agnimitra Paul, the installation brought together Bengal’s enduring cultural legacies of Durga Puja, Kantha embroidery and the Indian Museum. A special KKR installation showcased the work of Kantha artisans, while a curated gallery celebrated SHE Kantha’s four-decade journey of preserving and reinventing this traditional craft.

For KKR, the collaboration was about more than celebrating Bengal’s heritage. It was about using the reach and relevance of sport to create visibility for women’s skills, recognise their contributions and support opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “As a brand that is deeply rooted in Bengal, we believe our responsibility goes beyond the cricket field. This initiative brings together two things that matter deeply to us, celebrating our cultural heritage and creating opportunities for women. Whether it is the Kantha artisans preserving a centuries-old craft or the Shahoshi Ranis building new futures for themselves, we want to help create platforms where women’s talent is recognised, their stories are heard and their skills translate into greater economic independence.”

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The initiative also highlighted KKR’s Shahoshi Rani programme, which supports women from underserved communities through vocational training and livelihood opportunities. At the inauguration, Shahoshi Ranis from the KKR-supported Calcutta Foundation welcomed Maa Durga with a special Dhunuchi dance performance, celebrating their confidence, creativity and strength.

On October 17, Saptami, KKR players Rahul Tripathi and Saurabh Dubey visited the pandal and interacted with the Kantha artisans and Shahoshi Ranis, recognising the women at the heart of the initiative.

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The day also featured KKR Mela, bringing together approximately 100 Kantha artisans, KKR fan clubs and community members. Live demonstrations, interactive workshops, and sessions on entrepreneurship and storytelling gave artisans opportunities to showcase their craft, engage with new audiences, and explore ways to strengthen their livelihoods.

By bringing together cultural heritage, community engagement and women’s empowerment, KKR and SHE Kantha sought to create a platform where recognition could translate into opportunity. The initiative reflects KKR’s belief that a sports franchise's influence should extend beyond the game, connecting people, celebrating local identity, and supporting the communities that make the franchise what it is.