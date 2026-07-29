'Koi Nahi': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Refuses To Name Any Bowler He Fears, Leaves RR Interviewer Speechless | Video

Rajasthan Royals/X

Rajasthan Royals shared a light-hearted interview featuring teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and one particular exchange quickly grabbed fans' attention on social media. The duo was asked a simple yet intriguing question about which bowler they would least like to face, leading to contrasting responses.

When the interviewer asked, "One bowler you would not want to bat against?", Jadeja answered with a smile, "Jofra Archer. It's better he is in our team." The veteran all-rounder's response reflected the reputation Archer enjoys as one of the fastest and most intimidating bowlers in world cricket.

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Vaibhav, however, displayed remarkable confidence. Asked the same question, the young batter simply replied, "Nobody," suggesting he wasn't afraid of facing any bowler. His fearless answer prompted laughter during the interview.

The interviewer then jokingly encouraged the youngster by saying, "You can take Jofra's name, he is our teammate." Despite the hint, Vaibhav refused to change his answer and remained silent instead of naming Archer or anyone else, sticking to his original stance.

The amusing interaction has since gone viral among Rajasthan Royals fans, with many praising Vaibhav's confidence and fearless attitude at such a young age. While Jadeja opted for a diplomatic answer, the teenager's refusal to name any bowler highlighted the self-belief that has already made him one of India's most exciting young cricketing prospects.