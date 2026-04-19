'Koi Context Nahi Hai?': Arshdeep Singh Playfully Teases Yuzvendra Chahal With 'Cute' Jibe Amid Taniya Chatterjee Controversy; Video

Tejashyyyyy/Taniya Chatterjee/X/Instagram

A light-hearted moment inside the Punjab Kings camp has gone viral during IPL 2026, as Arshdeep Singh playfully teased teammate Yuzvendra Chahal by repeatedly calling him “cute” during a team flight, leaving everyone in splits.

The incident took place while the team was travelling for their next match. In a now-viral video, Arshdeep grabbed the onboard microphone and began saying “cute, cute” repeatedly across the cabin. While it appeared he was teasing young player Priyansh Arya, everyone quickly realised that the real target was Chahal, who was standing nearby. The entire squad burst into laughter at the hilarious moment, while Chahal simply smiled and took the banter sportingly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The joke, however, had a deeper connection. In recent days, Chahal has been at the center of social media chatter following a controversy involving influencer Taniya Chatterjee. Her claim about receiving an Instagram message from the cricketer went viral, leading to widespread trolling, with many users repeatedly associating Chahal with the word “cute.” Arshdeep cleverly used this trending phrase to poke fun at his teammate in a playful manner. He can also be heard saying, "Koi context nahi hai?" to Chahal.

Despite the laughter within the team, the matter off the field has taken a serious turn. Reports suggest that Chahal has initiated legal action against Chatterjee, alleging defamation and damage to his reputation. While the controversy continues to unfold outside the game, moments like these highlight the camaraderie within the squad, as teammates try to lighten the mood amid ongoing tension.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral clip has since taken social media by storm, with fans enjoying the humorous side of cricketing friendships. Even as Chahal deals with a challenging phase off the field, the dressing room banter shows that the spirit within the team remains upbeat and united.