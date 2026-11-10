Kohli vs Gill In A Wrestling Match? Virat And Shubman's Hilarious 'Kushti' Handshake Leaves Fans In Splits | Video

Virat And Shubman's Hilarious 'Kushti' Handshake Leaves Fans In Splits | kohliiix18/X

Virat Kohli and Indian captain Shubman Gill provided an entertaining moment for cricket fans despite the disappointment of the third ODI between India and New Zealand being abandoned due to rain in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10.

In a video circulating on social media, Kohli and Gill can be seen engaging in a hilarious hand 'Kushti' (wrestling) while shaking hands after the match was called off. The two Indian batters appeared to turn an otherwise routine handshake into a playful contest, with their funny interaction bringing smiles to those watching.

Virat And Shubman's Hilarious 'Kushti' Handshake Leaves Fans In Splits

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The light-hearted exchange between the former India captain and the current skipper quickly caught attention. Kohli, known for his animated personality and friendly banter with teammates, appeared to share a fun moment with Gill as the players completed the post-match formalities.

The third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned without a single ball being bowled after persistent rain and multiple inspections made it impossible to start the contest. Gill had won the toss and elected to bowl, but the weather refused to cooperate.

Despite the washout, India maintained their 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. The teams will now move to Mount Maunganui for the remaining two matches, scheduled for November 13 and 15. The Kohli-Gill 'Kushti' moment, however, gave fans something entertaining to take away from an otherwise rain-hit day in Hamilton.

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