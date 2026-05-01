'Kohinoor Of Indian Comm Box': Jatin Sapru Confirms Return To Commentary For RR VS DC Clash In Jaipur; Netizens React

Jatin Sapru returns to commentary for the first time in IPL 2026 | X

Sports presenter Jatin Sapru has confirmed his return to the commentary box for the IPL 2026 clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals. Sapru, one of the more popular voices in the Hindi commentary box, has been absent for most of the season so far. However he confirmed his return with a post on X.

"See you from the comm box this evening," he posted on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans welcome Sapru back to the comm box

Sapru's absence in the commentary box and in the pre-match shows was felt by fans. As soon as he confirmed his presence for the RR vs DC games, fans flooded his comments welcoming him back to the fold. Sapru was famously on commentary duty when Suryakumar Yadav took the catch in the final over during India's 2024 T20 World Cup win. He now enjoys a wide fan following, as can be judged by the reactions online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sapru's absence from the Star Sports panel earlier in the season had raised eyebrows. In fact, a viral post had claimed that Sapru was to end his commentary career and venture towards his own business.

Turns out, the post was a hoax. Sapru himself clarified the situation on X, saying that he only dealt with cricket and had no other business.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his response, he wrote, “DISCARDED. What business ?? So sorry to break it to these ‘sources’, Cricket and good vibes are the only two things I deal in.” His message quickly went viral, with fans appreciating his direct and humorous way of shutting down the speculation.