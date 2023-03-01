Kobe Bryant's widow to get nearly ₹29 million in settlement over 'grotesque' photos of helicopter crash

e-Paper Get App
Vanessa Bryant had sued Los Angeles County, saying first responders photographed human remains as tradable "souvenirs".

Updated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa has received a settlement amount of $28.8 million from the Los Angeles County for sharing pictures of his fatal helicopter crash three years ago.

The basketball legend and his daughter Gianna were among the seven passengers who died in the helicopter crash in January 2020.

The $28,850,000 settlement included the $16m awarded by a federal jury in August 2022 to Vanessa Bryant in the case after finding that firefighters and deputies violated her privacy and caused her emotional distress.

Vanessa had sued LA County, saying first responders photographed human remains as tradable "souvenirs". She accused members of the LA County sheriff's and fire departments of sharing images of the crash in unofficial settings, including to patrons in a bar.

Kin of other deceased passengers get $20 million

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct.

"She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice," lawyers for the plaintiff said in a statement on Tuesday.

The family of the other two deceased passengers have separately settled with the County for nearly $20m, attorneys told US media on Tuesday.

Kobe Bryant was 41 when he died. The Los Angeles Lakers great and 18-time All-Star won five NBA championships and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

