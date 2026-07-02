Knight Riders Create History With World-Class Cricket Ground In Los Angeles, Setting New Benchmark As Global Cricket Brand | Video | File photo

Los Angeles: In a landmark moment for the cricket, the Knight Riders Group has etched its name into cricket history by becoming the first global cricket brand to establish an international cricket stadium, with the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA, officially hosting its first Major League Cricket fixture.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) take the field against Washington Freedom, the occasion marks far more than the opening of a new venue. It represents the arrival of a permanent, world-class cricketing home in the US and underscores the Knight Riders Group's vision of accelerating the growth of cricket through long-term investment in world-class infrastructure.

Purpose-built to international standards, the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA, has been developed to deliver an elite cricketing experience for players and fans alike. The venue features eight wickets on the main square, ICC-standard playing dimensions and six floodlight towers standing 120 feet tall, while more than 32,000 metric tonnes of earth were moved during construction to create a world-class playing arena.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shah Rukh Khan, Co-owner, Knight Riders Group, said: “What started as a dream has become a reality today. Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us. Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy and entertainment. It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families, and for memories that will last forever. We hope this becomes a home for cricket in Los Angeles and inspires generations of fans and players alike. This is for Los Angeles, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports, said: "The Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA is much more than a stadium; it is a statement of intent for the future of cricket. Becoming the first global cricket brand to establish an international cricket stadium is a proud milestone for the Knight Riders Group and reflects our belief that the growth of the game must be supported by world-class infrastructure. We wanted to create a venue that players would love competing at, fans would cherish visiting, and the local community could proudly call its cricketing home."

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Ron Artest, popularly known as Metta World Peace will throw the ceremonial first ball at the inaugural MLC match at the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. An NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and one of Los Angeles' most recognisable sporting figures, Metta’s presence underscores the growing crossover between cricket and mainstream American sports, while highlighting the Knight Riders Group's ambition to embed the game within the city's rich sporting culture.

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA will host Major League Cricket matches from July 1 to July 5, bringing top-level T20 cricket to Los Angeles and providing another significant boost to cricket's rapidly growing footprint in the United States.