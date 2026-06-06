KL Rahul's Magnificent Century Ends Abruptly With Next-Ball Dismissal During IND vs AFG Test Match | Video

X

KL Rahul produced a brilliant century for India during the Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, showcasing patience, composure, and elegant stroke play. The right-hander anchored the innings superbly and reached the three-figure mark after overcoming a disciplined Afghanistan bowling attack.

Rahul's century was a timely reminder of his quality in the longest format. He mixed caution with aggression, building valuable partnerships and ensuring India remained in a commanding position throughout his stay at the crease.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The celebrations, however, were short-lived. In a dramatic turn of events, Rahul was dismissed on the very next delivery after completing his hundred. The unexpected wicket left fans and teammates stunned, as the batter appeared set for an even bigger score.

Having looked comfortable throughout the innings, Rahul's dismissal came against the run of play. The Afghanistan players celebrated enthusiastically, knowing they had removed one of India's most important batters just moments after his milestone.

Despite the disappointing end, Rahul's century played a crucial role in India's innings and strengthened their grip on the match. His knock was widely praised and stood out as one of the defining performances of the Test in New Chandigarh.