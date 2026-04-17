KKR's Struggles Continue, Rahane & Co Become Worst Powerplay Side In IPL 2026 After Collapse Against GT

Kolkata Knight Riders' nightmarish season continued early into their game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Winless in 5 games, Ajinkya Rahane went against the grain and opted to bat first after winning the toss. KKR however failed to make advantage, slipping to 37/3 in the powerplay. The three-time champions have now lost the most wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2026.

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Change at the top; fails

In search of a quick start, KKR changed their opening combination. While they opened with Finn Allen and Sunil Narine in the last game, they opted to bring in Tim Seifert into the XI. Ajinkya Rahane restored himself at the top of the order.

The move did not yield the expected results. Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck. Raghuvanshi was dismissed for 8, while Tim Seifert also was gone cheaply.