 KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Caught Smoking At Eden Gardens; Viral Video
Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was caught smoking at the Eden Gardens Stadium during IPL 2024 game against SRH.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan caught smoking. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was caught smoking at the Eden Gardens amid the IPL 2024 game against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The video went viral and the incident occurred during the 1st innings of Saturday's fixture at the iconic stadium, which has hosted plenty of famous matches.

The veteran Bollywood actor has come under controversy in IPL previously as well as he was banned from entering the Wankhede Stadium for 5 years after involving himself in an ugly scuffle with a security officer in the 2012 edition.

