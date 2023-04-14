 KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Andre Russel strikes twice to derail Sunrisers Sunrisers Hyderabad's powerplay romp
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Andre Russel strikes twice to derail Sunrisers Sunrisers Hyderabad's powerplay romp

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match scorecard.

Updated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Aiden Markram: Happy either way. Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully we can do well. One change, Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washi Sundar. I don't think we'll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we'll try our best to defend.

Nitish Rana: We'll bowl first. We've been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase. Same XI for today.

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad 

