KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Andre Russel strikes twice to derail Sunrisers Sunrisers Hyderabad's powerplay romp

Aiden Markram: Happy either way. Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully we can do well. One change, Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washi Sundar. I don't think we'll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we'll try our best to defend.