KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Andre Russel strikes twice to derail Sunrisers Sunrisers Hyderabad's powerplay romp

14 April 2023 08:10 PM IST
14 April 2023 08:10 PM IST
14 April 2023 08:10 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
14 April 2023 08:10 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
14 April 2023 08:10 PM IST
Aiden Markram: Happy either way. Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully we can do well. One change, Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washi Sundar. I don't think we'll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we'll try our best to defend.
14 April 2023 08:10 PM IST
Nitish Rana: We'll bowl first. We've been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase. Same XI for today.
14 April 2023 06:46 PM IST
14 April 2023 06:46 PM IST
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)