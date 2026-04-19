KKR VS RR: Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat First At Eden Gardens

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Rajasthan made two changes to their line up, with Brijesh Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer coming into the side. KKR meanwhile have made no changes as they chase their first win of the season.

KKR are winless in the IPL 2026 so far and are staring at a must-win situation to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. The three-time champions have collectively struggled to perform as a team, with their only point coming as a courtesy of their wash out against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals meanwhile have been the in-form side of IPL 2026, but were rocked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. In what was expected to be a straightforward chase, the Royals stumbled to 11/5 needing a rescue act from Donovan Ferreria and Ravindra Jadeja to save them from an embarrassing defeat.