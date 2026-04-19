KKR VS RR: Rinku Singh's 53 Guides Kolkata To First Win Of IPL 2026 In Nail-Biting Thriller At Eden Gardens | VIDEO

Vice-Captain Rinku Singh smashed his first half-century of the season as KKR marked their first win of IPL 2026 with a 4-wicket win in Eden Gardens. Chasing a tricky 156 to win, KKR had lost all hopes after slipping to 85/6. However, Rinku smashed an unbeaten 53, including a six to bag the first two points of the season.

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Varun-Narine stiffle Rajasthan

The spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine applied the brakes effectively to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 155 for nine. The two tweakers combine for 5 wickets while conceding only 40 runs in their 8 overs on a rather spin friendly surface at Eden Gardens.

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Rinku to the rescue

In reply, KKR slipped 5 for 2 in 2nd over before losing half their side for 70 in 11th over.

Rinku then steadied the chase, sharing a decisive 76-run stand off 37 balls with Anukul Roy (29) to guide KKR home with two balls to spare.