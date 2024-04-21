 KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Argues With Umpires, Storms Off In Anger After Controversial Dismissal; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Argues With Umpires, Storms Off In Anger After Controversial Dismissal; Video Viral

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Argues With Umpires, Storms Off In Anger After Controversial Dismissal; Video Viral

Virat Kohli was furious with the TV officials's decision and argued with the on-field umpires before storming off the field mouthing a few expletives.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
article-image

Controversy took place in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday when Virat Kohli was given out off a waist-high full toss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli was given out by the TV umpire after getting a full toss from Harshit Rana in the first ball of the third over.

The former RCB got surprised by the direction of the ball which was headed straight at his body. Kohli defended the ball but it lobbed up and was caught by the pacer on his follow through.

The KKR players did not celebrate as they were sure of a No-Ball call from the square-leg umpire, who surprisingly gave it out.

A surprised Kohli immediately signalled for the DRS and sent the decision upstair. The TV umpire, after looking at multiple replays, told the on-field officials that the ball was dipping on Kohli and the point of contact was near his waist.

But since the ball was going below and not over the batter's waist, it was deemed a legal delivery and Kohli, who was also standing outside his crease while facing the ball, was given the marching orders again.

But he was furious with the decision and argued with the on-field umpires before storming off the field mouthing a few expletives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 37: Punjab Kings Opt To Bat In Mullanpur, Shikhar Dhawan Still Not Fit

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 37: Punjab Kings Opt To Bat In Mullanpur, Shikhar Dhawan Still Not Fit

IPL 2024: Iyer, Salt And Ramandeep Fire Kolkata Knight Riders To 222/6 At Eden Gardens

IPL 2024: Iyer, Salt And Ramandeep Fire Kolkata Knight Riders To 222/6 At Eden Gardens

Video: Cameron Green Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi During KKR...

Video: Cameron Green Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi During KKR...

‘Her Struggle Will Be Remembered’, Sakshi Malik Congratulates Vinesh Phogat After Qualifying For...

‘Her Struggle Will Be Remembered’, Sakshi Malik Congratulates Vinesh Phogat After Qualifying For...

Chinese GP: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Wins His 4th Race Of Season Ahead Of Lando Norris & Teammate...

Chinese GP: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Wins His 4th Race Of Season Ahead Of Lando Norris & Teammate...