KKR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Argues With Umpires, Storms Off In Anger After Controversial Dismissal; Video Viral

Controversy took place in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday when Virat Kohli was given out off a waist-high full toss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli was given out by the TV umpire after getting a full toss from Harshit Rana in the first ball of the third over.

The former RCB got surprised by the direction of the ball which was headed straight at his body. Kohli defended the ball but it lobbed up and was caught by the pacer on his follow through.

The KKR players did not celebrate as they were sure of a No-Ball call from the square-leg umpire, who surprisingly gave it out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A surprised Kohli immediately signalled for the DRS and sent the decision upstair. The TV umpire, after looking at multiple replays, told the on-field officials that the ball was dipping on Kohli and the point of contact was near his waist.

But since the ball was going below and not over the batter's waist, it was deemed a legal delivery and Kohli, who was also standing outside his crease while facing the ball, was given the marching orders again.

But he was furious with the decision and argued with the on-field umpires before storming off the field mouthing a few expletives.