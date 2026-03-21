KKR Star Rinku Singh Joins Eid Celebration Virtually As Priya Saroj Makes Surprise Video Call; WATCH

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Indian politician Priya Saroj shared a warm and personal moment that has drawn attention on social media, as she connected her fiance, cricketer Rinku Singh, with a family she was visiting during Eid celebrations.

During her visit to a Muslim family, Priya Saroj made a video call to Rinku Singh, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. In a spontaneous and cheerful exchange, the family members greeted the cricketer with “Eid Mubarak,” to which Rinku responded warmly, smiling and acknowledging their wishes.

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The interaction reflected the spirit of the festival, bringing people together through joy, kindness, and connection. Saroj’s gesture of including her fiance in the visit added a personal touch to the occasion, blending her public role with her private life.

Rinku Singh, known for his composed demeanor on the field, appeared relaxed during the call, engaging graciously with the family. The moment has resonated with many online, with users appreciating the simplicity and warmth of the exchange.

As Eid celebrations continue across the country, the brief interaction stands out as a reminder of how small gestures can foster connection and shared happiness, cutting across personal and professional spheres.