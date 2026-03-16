KKR Pacer Harshit Rana Turns Up At BCCI Naman Awards With Walking Stick, Set To Miss IPL 2026; Video

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India fast bowler Harshit Rana made a determined appearance at the BCCI Naman Awards, arriving with the support of a walking stick as he continues his recovery from a recent injury.

Rana, who underwent successful surgery earlier this year, is currently in the rehabilitation phase of his recovery. The pacer is expected to be out of action for several months, which means he will miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League starting on March 28.

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Despite the setback, the young fast bowler attended the prestigious ceremony to receive the Best International Debut (Men) award for the 2024-25 season. The recognition marked a significant milestone in Rana’s career after an impressive start to his international journey with the Indian team.

The sight of Rana walking carefully with a stick highlighted the challenges he currently faces during his recovery process. However, his presence at the event reflected his determination and commitment to staying connected with the game and celebrating a major personal achievement.

A stellar start to Harshit Rana’s career

Harshit Rana’s international debut season drew attention for his pace and ability to deliver under pressure, quickly establishing him as one of India’s promising young fast bowlers. His performances earned him praise from teammates and cricket experts alike, ultimately leading to the honour at the Naman Awards.

While fans will not see him in action in the IPL this year, Rana’s focus now remains firmly on completing his rehabilitation and returning to full fitness. If his recovery progresses as planned, the young pacer is expected to make a comeback later in the year.

For now, his appearance at the awards ceremony served as a reminder that even while sidelined, Rana continues to be recognised for the impact he has already made on the international stage.