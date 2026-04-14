KKR Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Faces Two-Seasons Ban By PCB For Ditching PSL To Play In IPL

Blessing Muzarabani | X

Islamabad, April 14: Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been banned from playing in the next two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The decision was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the player pulled out of the tournament at the last moment and joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Why Was the Ban Imposed

Muzarabani was expected to play for Islamabad United in the 2026 season of PSL. However, he later withdrew after signing with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The PCB said that the bowler had already agreed to key terms with the PSL team. By stepping away after that, he broke his commitment.

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PCB's Stand on Contracts

The cricket board made it clear that once a player agrees to play, especially after confirming terms like payment and role, it becomes a binding agreement. Backing out without a strong reason is seen as a violation of professional rules.

According to the PCB, such actions hurt the trust between players, teams and organisers. They stressed that leagues like the PSL depend on players keeping their word.

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Message to Players

The PCB also highlighted that professionalism is very important in franchise cricket. Players are expected to be clear and consistent in their decisions. Taking up another contract while already committed elsewhere sends the wrong message and can damage the league's credibility.

Read Also PCB Set To Take Legal Action Against Blessing Muzarabani For Ditching PSL For IPL

Another Incident

Muzarabani is not the only player to leave the PSL for the IPL this season. Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka and Australia's Spencer Johnson had also made similar moves earlier. The PCB's strict action signals that such last-minute withdrawals will not be taken lightly in the future.