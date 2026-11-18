Juhi Chawla’s Husband Jay Mehta Sells Stake For ₹3,800 Crore | Image Credits: IPLT20

Jay Mehta, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla's husband, is set to sell part of his stake as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner. The deal is reportedly worth a whopping $400 million (around ₹3,800 crore). US-based investment firm Ares Management is set to acquire the stake.

Mehta owned 45% stake in KKR but that will now cut to half with Ares, who also own stakes in Chelsea FC and Miami Dolphins, taking up the rest.

KKR valued at ₹16,634 crore, BCCI set to get ₹200 crore cut

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As per Cricbuzz, the deal values the three-time IPL champions at around $1.78 billion (approximately ₹16,634 crore). It is in line with the recent sales of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, both of which were completed earlier this year.

Rajasthan Royals was recently sold for approximately ₹15,660 crore, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru was valued at around ₹16,660 crore.

The proposed stake sale will require formal approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cricket board will also conduct due diligence on Ares Management before approving the ownership transfer. The BCCI is entitled to five per cent of the transaction value.

This means the board could earn around $20 million, or nearly ₹200 crore, from the deal.

Shah Rukh Khan retains majority stake

Ares Management is a US-based investment firm with interests in several global sports properties. Its sporting investments include Chelsea FC in the English Premier League and the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

Shah Rukh Khan holds the majority stake of 55 per cent in KKR, while Jay Mehta owns 45 per cent. With the proposed sale, Ares Management will acquire 22.5 per cent of the franchise. The deal will not affect Shah Rukh Khan's majority ownership.